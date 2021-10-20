How to watch Nuggets vs. Suns via live online stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns with tip off set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Nuggets led by reigning MVP center Nikola Jokic saw their playoff run come to an end in the second round against the Suns. Denver was swept in four games by Phoenix after they finished in third place in the Western Conference with a 47-25 record last season.

The Suns are looking to rebound from their collapse in the NBA Finals, where they lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks. Phoenix did not make many moves in the offseason as their core of Devin Booker, Chris Paul, DeAndre Ayton, and Mikal Bridges is still intact.