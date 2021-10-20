 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Nuggets vs. Suns via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Wednesday’s ESPN game between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

By Jovan C. Alford
Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets shoots a free throw during a preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 13, 2021 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns with tip off set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Nuggets led by reigning MVP center Nikola Jokic saw their playoff run come to an end in the second round against the Suns. Denver was swept in four games by Phoenix after they finished in third place in the Western Conference with a 47-25 record last season.

The Suns are looking to rebound from their collapse in the NBA Finals, where they lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks. Phoenix did not make many moves in the offseason as their core of Devin Booker, Chris Paul, DeAndre Ayton, and Mikal Bridges is still intact.

