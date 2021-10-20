What channel is Nuggets vs. Suns on and when does it start

The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns will face off in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday night at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be on ESPN and streamed on WatchESPN/ESPN app.

The Suns swept the Nuggets in four games last season en route to their appearance in the NBA Finals. The Nuggets bring back almost the same team from last year sans point guard Jamal Murray, who is still rehabbing from a torn ACL. However, the Nuggets still have the reigning MVP in Nikola Jokic, who averaged a team-high 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game.

As for Phoenix, they have a formidable big three with Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and DeAndre Ayton. Paul was that missing piece for the young Suns, who went from competing in the bubble in 2019-20 to the NBA Finals last season. Along with Paul, Booker and Ayton took major steps in their maturation process and look poised to make another leap.

The Suns are currently six point favorites and listed at -240 odds on the moneyline against the Nuggets, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Lastly, the point total is sitting at 223.5.

Nuggets vs. Suns NBA Opening Night TV Info

Game date: Wednesday, October 20th

Game time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN or ESPN app