How to watch Mavericks vs. Hawks via live online stream

The Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks open up the season on Thursday night on TNT at 7:30 p.m. ET. It pits two of the top players from the 2018 NBA Draft against each other: Luka Doncic vs. Trae Young. Both championship and MVP aspirations heading into this season.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Mavericks swept the preseason 4-0 and are heading into this season with high expectations under new coach Jason Kidd. Dallas brings back basically the same lineup from last season, when the team pushed the Los Angeles Clippers to a Game 7 in the first round. The Mavericks will go as far as Doncic can carry them until the team gets a more formidable No. 2 option. Kristaps Porzingis isn’t the answer and neither is Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Hawks came dangerously close to advancing to the NBA Finals in 2021. No one really saw it coming but injuries to James Harden and Kyrie Irving stunted the Brooklyn Nets and the Ben Simmons situation hurt the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round. The Hawks were able to take advantage and should only get better with experience. Young will be joined by John Collins, Clint Capela and De’Andre Hunter for another run at the ECF.