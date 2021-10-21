What channel is Mavericks vs. Hawks on and when does it start

The Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks kick off the first NBA Thursday night on TNT in the 2021-22 season. It’ll match up Luka Doncic against Trae Young in what should be an up-and-down game.

The Mavericks enter this season with little turnover in the roster. That may not necessarily be a good thing, however. Dallas didn’t make many moves this offseason outside of replacing head coach Rick Carlisle with Jason Kidd. So the Mavericks will send out basically the same starting five: Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis and Dwight Powell.

The Hawks almost had a cinderella run to the NBA Finals in 2021. Atlanta ultimately lost to the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks, but not before making a statement. Trae Young leads a young team featuring John Collins, Clint Capela, De’Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter. The Hawks have high expectations heading into a full season under coach Nate McMillan, who took over the team last season and helped the Hawks take off.

Mavericks vs. Hawks NBA TV Info

Game date: Thursday, October 21

Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: WatchTNT app