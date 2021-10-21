How to watch Clippers vs. Warriors via live online stream on Thursday

TNT will host Thursday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors with tip off set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Los Angeles Clippers will look to build off last season’s success that saw them make it to the Western Conference Finals. The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, who is still working his way back from a knee injury. Therefore, a lot of attention will be on Paul George, who averaged 23.3 points per game, along with shooting 46.7% from the field and 41.4% from three-point range.

The Golden State Warriors got their season started with a 121-114 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Tuesday night. Steph Curry led the way for Golden State with a triple-double consisting of 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. He was one of six Warriors players in double figures.