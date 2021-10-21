What channel is Clippers vs. Warriors on and when does it start

The 2021-22 NBA season is officially underway and will continue with the Golden State Warriors hosting the Los Angeles Clippers. This marks the Clippers’ first game of the season while the Warriors already have one under their belt that went down on opening night. The game is set to tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco and will be broadcast on TNT while WatchTNT will have the live stream.

The Clippers, once title contenders, will have to navigate the majority of this season without one of their main stars Kawhi Leonard, who tore his ACL back in June during their Western Conference Semifinals series against the Utah Jazz. As a result, Leonard will have to sit out the majority of the 2021-22 season and hope his team can still emerge as one of the favorites in the West. In addition to Leonard, the Clippers will also be without Nicolas Batum (personal), Serge Ibaka (back), Keon Johnson (illness), and Jason Preston (foot) for opening night against the Warriors. It’ll be a tough opener for the Clips, but that means much of the responsibility will land on Paul George who will need to play at an elevated level to carry his team to a win against Golden State.

The Warriors are coming off a 121-114 win over the Lakers in their opening game of the season as Stephen Curry led the team with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists marking his eighth career triple-double. Jordan Poole added 20 points while four other players notched double digits in the points column as well. They pulled off the win over the Lakers even without the help of Klay Thompson (Achilles) and James Wiseman (knee), overcoming a combined 67-point performance from LeBron James (34) and Anthony Davis (33).

Clippers vs. Warriors NBA TV info

Game date: Thursday, October 21st

Game time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: WatchTNT app