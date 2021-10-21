Report: Ben Simmons out for an undetermined amount of time [UPDATE]

Update — Now reports from Woj are saying that Simmons will be out for an “undetermined amount of time” and that the All-Star is also dealing with back tightness. Clearly, all of this doesn’t have much to do with the injury. The injury is likely just to settle down the media storm (which will never happen). We don’t know what will happen next in the Ben Simmons saga.

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons may miss Friday’s game vs. the Brooklyn Nets, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Simmons showed up for an individual workout at the Sixers practice facility on Thursday but didn’t partake in any activities before leaving. Now, Simmons may be held out for a second consecutive game. He missed the season opener vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night after walking out on practice earlier in the week.

The Sixers didn’t look like they missed Simmons much in the opener, blowing out the Pelicans 117-97. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris all had over 20 points in the victory. Maxey got the start at PG in place of Simmons and the second-year guard looked solid, pulling in seven rebounds with five assists in 34 minutes. The Sixers have plenty of depth to withstand Simmons’ holdout as the team and his camp try to work toward a resolution, whether that means reconciling the differences or striking a trade.

In the short term, Maxey is going to be a very popular fantasy basketball waiver wire pick-up with Simmons’ status in question. The UK product could end up starting for most of the season for Philly if he keeps up this play. Right now, Maxey is only rostered in 14.6 percent of ESPN fantasy basketball leagues. If you’re in a deeper format, try and add him to your bench. He’s also a great streaming option.