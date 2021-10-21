NBA’s 75th anniversary team actually has 76 players on it and it’s missing two huge names

The NBA has been rolling out its 75th anniversary team, which is supposed to feature the 75 top players in league history. Apparently, whoever is voting or deciding this team hasn’t heard of tiebreakers and there are actually 76 players on the list. We don’t know which two players tied and it may take some digging to figure that out. There are also plenty of ways to decide a tiebreaker, like making the two players face each other 1 vs. 1 to see who gets the bragging rights and prestige. Here’s the complete list of players:

The NBA’s 75 (76*) Greatest Players Ever list: pic.twitter.com/it0cVQyZFQ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2021

A few players were also left off who you could make an argument for, including Vince Carter, Dikembe Mutombo, Dwight Howard and Bernard King among others. VC not getting in is egregious as hell. He’s literally the greatest dunker of all-time in a league in which the dunk is the most exciting play. It’s like leaving a HR king in baseball off of a list of top players or something. Howard is another one who makes no sense. He’s one of the most dominant post players of all-time (granted people don’t really like him).

No offense to Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook, but it feels like neither of those guys should be on this list ahead of some of the players snubbed. Dame and Russ could eventually get to that status (and I think that both of them will), but right now, Howard and VC should be on there ahead of them. Even Anthony Davis and James Harden feel like a stretch, though you can make cases for each of them.

Charles Barkley must have been 76th in voting and they rigged it to be a tie so he could get in, right?