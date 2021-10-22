How to watch Nets vs. 76ers via live online stream

ESPN will host Friday’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers with tip off set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Nets opened their season with a 127-104 loss to the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. Kevin Durant put up 32 points and 11 rebounds while Patty Mills dropped 21 and James Harden added 20 points. Of course, the Nets were without star Kyrie Irving and will continue to be for the foreseeable future due to his vaccination status, but Mills stepped up in a big way to help fill the void and give Durant and Harden some much-needed help.

Philadelphia opened their season with a big 117-97 win over the New Orleans Pelicans as Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Furkan Korkmaz all contributed at least 20 points. Harris also added 12 rebounds while Andre Drummond grabbed 17 boards in the win. Embiid is expected to have another big season after averaging 28.5 points and 10 rebounds per game last season while shooting 51% from the floor. They were dominant at home last season going 29-7 at the Wells Fargo Center, putting the Nets at a disadvantage while traveling to Philadelphia for the contest.