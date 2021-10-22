What channel is Nets vs. 76ers on and when does it start?

The Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off on Friday, October 22nd. The game will be televised on ESPN and streamed online via ESPN, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Nets are fresh off a 127-104 loss to the reigning NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks in their season opener. Although Kevin Durant put up an impressive 32 points and 11 rebounds, it wasn’t enough as Giannis and the Bucks worked Brooklyn’s defense without much trouble. The Nets are without Kyrie Irving while his vaccination status saga continues, but new signing Patty Mills did a decent job of filling his shoes, dropping 21 points, two rebounds, and two assists in the loss to the Bucks.

The 76ers opened the season with a 20-point win over the New Orleans Pelicans, taking them down 117-97 in their first game. They looked dominant as Joel Embiid dropped 22 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Tobias Harris added 20 points and 12 rebounds while Furkan Korkmaz grabbed 22 points and five assists, plus Tyrese Maxey also notched 20 points, seven rebounds, and five assists of his own. Andre Drummond grabbed an impressive 17 rebounds as well as the Sixers were solid on both ends of the court.

Nets vs. 76ers NBA TV Info

Game date: Friday, October 22nd

Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN or ESPN app