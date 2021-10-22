How to watch Suns vs. Lakers via live online stream

ESPN will host Friday’s matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers with tip off set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Phoenix Suns will look to make another run at the NBA title after losing to the Bucks in last season’s Finals. They got off on the wrong foot in their season opener with a 110-98 loss to the Denver Nuggets, citing fourth-quarter struggles when the Nuggets outscored them 25-16 to widen the gap and secure the win. Mikal Bridges led the team with 16 points while Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul both put up 15 points, with Devin Booker not far behind at 12 points.

Despite LeBron James and Anthony Davis combining for 67 points, the Lakers still lost their season opener to the Golden State Warriors with a 121-114 final score. James put up 34 points and 11 rebounds while Davis had 33 points and 11 rebounds in the loss, though nobody else on the team was able to crack double digits in the points column. Newly-acquired Russell Westbrook only scored eight points while adding five rebounds and four assists in his Lakers debut. If LA wants to get a win over the Suns, players like Westbrook will have to step up and provide some help to James and Davis to take them across the finish line.