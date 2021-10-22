What channel is Suns vs. Lakers on and when does it start?

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers will face off in a rematch of last season’s Western conference first-round playoff series on Friday night at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be on ESPN and streamed on WatchESPN/ESPN app.

The Suns got off to a bad start with a disheartening 110-98 loss to the Denver Nuggets, a team they swept 4-0 last season in the Western Conference semifinals. Mikal Bridges led the team with 16 points while Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton both added 15. Devin Booker had an uncharacteristically off night, shooting just three of 15 from the floor for 12 points. Booker averaged 29.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5 assists in the Suns’ first-round series against the Lakers in last season’s playoffs.

The Lakers also dropped their season opener with a 121-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors. While LeBron James scored 34 and Anthony Davis scored 33, both grabbing 11 rebounds, that’s about all the Lakers had as the rest of the supporting cast couldn’t get much going. Former MVP Russell Westbrook only dropped eight points in his Lakers debut, which isn’t good enough if they want to be serious contenders this season. Davis and James will need some help from the likes of Westbrook to get a win at home over the Suns.

Suns vs. Lakers NBA TV Info

Game date: Friday, October 22nd

Game time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN or ESPN app