How to watch Heat vs. Pacers via live online stream

NBA TV will host Saturday’s matchup between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers with tip off set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and will air on Bally Sports Sun in the Heat market and on Bally Sports Indiana in the Pacers market.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Miami Heat started off their season with a statement win over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks with a commanding 137-95 victory. Giannis was held to only 15 points as Tyler Herro led the way for the Heat with 27 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Jimmy Butler added 21 points while Bam Adebayo notched a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. The Heat are 1-0 to start the season strong and will be looking for another win over the Pacers.

The Indiana Pacers blew a 23-point lead in their season opener against the Charlotte Hornets as LaMelo Ball helped his side go on a 24-0 run in the third quarter, resulting in a tight 123-122 win for the Hornets. Domantas Sabonis led the team with 33 points and 15 rebounds, while Malcolm Brogdon grabbed 28 points and 11 assists, with Chris Duarte adding 27 points and five rebounds for the Pacers. Aside from those three, the Pacers didn’t have a whole lot more help from the supporting players and ended up losing in heartbreaking fashion.