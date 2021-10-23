How to watch Suns vs. Blazers via live online stream

NBA TV will host Saturday’s matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers with tip off set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Moda Center in Portland, and will air on Bally Sports AZ in the Suns market and on ROOT SPORTS in the Trail Blazers market.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Phoenix Suns started their season off with a 110-98 loss to the Denver Nuggets, a team they swept 4-0 in last season’s playoffs. Devin Booker had an off night, only shooting three for 15 and logging 12 points. They’ll face the Blazers after getting two games under their belt this season, having played the Lakers the night before. These two sides met in preseason and the Suns demolished them with a 119-74 final score back on October 13. Booker led the team that night with 17 points.

The Portland Trail Blazers opened their season with a narrow loss to the Sacramento Kings, who edged them out 124-121. CJ McCollum led the way with 34 points, adding six rebounds and five assists while Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic each added 20 points of their own. The game came down to the wire as Lillard’s last-second shot nearly went in but ended up bouncing out, giving the Kings the three-point win. The Blazers will look to turn around and notch a win against the Suns in the regular season, but it won’t be an easy task considering how their preseason matchup ended.