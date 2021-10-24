How to watch Celtics vs. Rockets via live online stream

NBA TV will host Sunday’s matchup between the Celtics and the Rockets with tip off set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, and will air on NBC Sports Boston in the Celtics market and on AT&T SportsNet SW in the Rockets market.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Celtics are looking for their first win of the season, losing to both the Knicks and Raptors to start the season. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to be solid scorers, but Boston has not found balance on the offensive end of the floor. Defensively, the team is allowing a lot of easy baskets in transition and needs to be more connected.

This is the start of a deep rebuild for the Rockets, so the emphasis is more on the development of rookies rather than wins and losses. Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Josh Christopher and Usman Garuba is the quartet worth monitoring over the course of the year. Houston’s veterans have been performing well to start the season, so they’ll be the primary picks for DFS and fantasy lineups.