How to watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers via live online stream

The Lakers will host the Grizzlies Sunday evening, with tipoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET. The game is a regional broadcast, so there will be limited viewing options available. If you’re in the Grizzlies market, the game will air on Bally Sports Southeast-Memphis. If you’re in the Lakers market, the game will air on Spectrum SportsNet. The game will be available on the radio at ESPN LA 710/KWKW (S) in LA and ESPN 92.9FM/680AM in Memphis.

If you’re looking for a live stream, it’s limited. The only option to legally live-stream the game will be through NBA League Pass. From time to time, they’ll offer a free trial for League Pass, but otherwise, an annual subscription costs $199.99. The commercial-free subscription costs $249.99. Regardless of which subscription you have, games are still subject to blackout restrictions.

The Grizzlies got a massive win over the Rockets to open the season and believe this is the year they can take a massive jump. Ja Morant is emerging as a star point guard, and Jaren Jackson Jr. should put up big numbers with Jonas Valanciunas gone. Memphis made the playoffs from the play-in tournament last season, but wants to avoid that this season.

The Lakers have gotten off to a rough start, losing games to the Warriors and Suns within the division. LeBron James has been solid, but Russell Westbrook is still getting acclimated to his new teammates. Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard had a tense moment on the sideline in Friday’s contest, and suggests the locker room might not be as tight as it seems. This roster underwent major turnover in the offseason and will likely need some time to figure everything out.