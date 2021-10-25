How to watch Nets vs. Wizards via live online stream

NBA TV will host Monday’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards with tip off set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Barclays Centers in Brooklyn, New York, and will air on NBC Sports Washington in the Wizards market and on YES Network in the Nets market.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Nets are coming off a 111-95 loss to the Hornets and are 1-2 on the season. Brooklyn still is without star guard Kyrie Irving, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and won’t be part of the team until circumstances change. James Harden and Joe Harris have been slightly off to begin the season as well, failing to take much of the scoring load off Kevin Durant.

The Wizards have been the surprise of the early season, jumping out to a 2-0 record. Washington has surrounded Bradley Beal with solid rotation players as a result of the Russell Westbrook trade, and it’s working out well. This is a statement game for Spencer Dinwiddie, who arrived as part of a sign-and-trade deal with the Nets.