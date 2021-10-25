How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Clippers via live online stream

NBA TV will host Monday’s matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers with tip off set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. It will air on Root Sports Northwest in the Trail Blazers market and Bally Sports SoCal in the Clippers market.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Trail Blazers enter this contest with two losses on the season. Portland is bound to have some adjustments early with new head coach Chauncey Billups, but this team needs to be better on the defensive end. Damian Lillard is averaging 19.5 points and 9.5 assists per game through two contests. He’ll need more help from his supporting cast in this game.

The Clippers are also 0-2 on the year. They’ve been more competitive than the Trail Blazers so far even with Kawhi Leonard sidelined. Paul George is putting in complete performance so far, averaging 35.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. It’ll be an interesting duel between him and Lillard in this contest.