How to watch Lakers vs. Spurs via live online stream

The Los Angeles Lakers brought in Russell Westbrook in that blockbuster offseason trade in hopes of sparking another championship run. It’s still early, but things haven’t started out well for Westbrook’s tenure in his hometown. The Lakers enter Tuesday’s game vs. the San Antonio Spurs 1-2, coming off a close win over the Memphis Grizzlies. We’ll talk a bit about all this below, but here’s how to watch the Lakers-Spurs game.

Los Angeles escaped Memphis after Ja Morant dropped 40 points. The Lakers were lucky to get that win. Team team didn’t show up much in the first two games against elite Western Conference teams. The Warriors and Suns got past LeBron James and Co. pretty swiftly. Westbrook has never been an efficient scorer and doesn’t space the floor, two things the Lakers don’t really need out of a PG with LeBron and Anthony Davis out there. It’s bad when you’re shooting under 10 percent from downtown on 11 attempts.

The Spurs remain an in between team with play-in tournament written all over them. San Antonio has dropped two of three to open the year and play the Lakers at the wrong time. Even playing at home, this feels like a “get out of the way” spot for the Spurs with LeBron on a warpath to right things. San Antonio will need a big performance from Dejounte Murray or hope one of Doug McDermott and Keldon Johnson go off. Murray has a solid matchup considering how poorly the Lakers have done against guards early on.