How to watch Warriors vs. Thunder via live online stream

The Golden State Warriors will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second game of a two-game road stretch before an 8-game homestand. The Dubs have a shot to go back home 4-0 with wins over the Lakers and Clippers. You can’t start a season much better. Here’s how you’ll be able to watch the game.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app. The game will be broadcasted locally on BSOK in Oklahoma City and NBCS-Bay Area in Oakland.

Stephen Curry is the early favorite for MVP even though the books haven’t adjusted yet. He’s down to 6/1 to win MVP with Kevin Durant, Giannis and Luka Doncic the other prime candidates. If the Dubs are back and Steph keeps playing like this, he’s going to run away with the award. Klay Thompson also hasn’t returned, something to look out for closer to the New Year. If Thompson comes back and is half the player he once was, that’ll still enough for Golden State. A fully unleashed Klay with MVP Steph and a deeper roster? Guess who’s back?

The Thunder continue to be bottom-dwellers in the conference. The blowout loss to the Houston Rockets tells you all you need to know. OKC is in ultra rebuild mode but there are a few bright spots. Josh Giddey has been quietly pretty good. He broke out against the Sixers for 19 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists in 34 minutes. Darius Bazley, Lu Dort, Aleksej Bokusevski and Theo Maledon need to continue to develop around stud guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.