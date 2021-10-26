What channel is Lakers vs. Spurs on and when does it start

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a slow start to the Russell Westbrook era. The team has dropped two of three games to begin the season and barely got past Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies over the weekend. They’ll head to San Antonio to take on the Spurs, who are also 1-2, though coming off back-to-back losses to superior teams. Well, here comes another superior team.

Westbrook isn’t playing his best basketball the past three games. He’s averaging around 12 points and has a sub-10.00 PER while shooting under 10 percent from 3-point range. Either the Lakers start to run on the break constantly or Westbrook needs to stop taking outside shots. Either way, the Lakers need to figure this out fast before the West takes off from them. Lower seeding for a second straight playoff could spell nightmare and the longer this goes on, the more people start to talk. The Lakers need to beat down the Spurs before the media starts speculating more.

Lakers vs. Spurs NBA TV Info

Game date: Tuesday, October 26

Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: BSSW-SA, SPECSN

Live stream: NBA League Pass