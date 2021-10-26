 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What channel is Warriors vs. Thunder on and when does it start

The Warriors and Thunder face off on Tuesday night. We tell you how to watch the game and what channel its on.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in action during a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 20, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.&nbsp; Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will look to improve to 4-0 on the season with a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET in OKC. The Dubs have won three straight to start the season, including a sweep of Los Angeles. We’ll see if the Thunder can do anything to stop Stephen Curry.

They won’t. OKC has started the season 0-3 and is looking like a candidate for best odds to win the lottery this summer. The Thunder even lost to the Houston Rockets. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is going to need some help big time. Josh Giddey has been a bright spot, well for one game. He scored 19 points with 8 rebounds and 7 assists in the Thunder’s latest loss to the Sixers.

The Dubs on the other hand are on fire. Steph is looking like the early MVP favorite. He’s got a triple-double and a 25-point quarter through three games. So hopefully this is only the beginning. Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green are working themselves back to full strength and should be off “minutes restrictions” soon (they already are). Nemanja Bjelica could be the sneaky-good add this offseason for the Dubs. He’s played well off the bench with the Warriors missing James Wiseman and opting for more small ball.

Warriors vs. Thunder TV Info

Game date: Tuesday, October 26
Game time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: Bally Sports-OK, NBCS-Bay Area
Live stream: NBA League Pass

More From DraftKings Nation