What channel is Lakers vs. Thunder on and when does it start

The Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder meet Wednesday in a battle of two teams with vastly different goals this season. The Lakers hope to capture the franchise’s 18th NBA title, while the Thunder are in the early stages of what appears to be a long rebuild. This is the second game of a back-to-back set for both teams, so there could be some tired legs on the court by the end of the contest.

The Lakers are struggling to integrate Russell Westbrook into the offense in the early part of the season, as many expected. The point guard is committing a lot of turnovers, but did have a monster game Tuesday against the Spurs and might turn the corner here soon. LeBron James is dealing with an ankle injury, but continues to carry this team in the early going. If he remains out, expect Westbrook and Anthony Davis to have massive outings again.

The Thunder are in the first stages of a deep rebuild. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey are an intriguing pair in the backcourt but the rookie needs to work on his shot to truly pan out as a star. Lu Dort and Darius Bazley have struggled early and have to show value as rotation players going forward.

Lakers vs. Thunder NBA TV Info

Game date: Wednesday, October 27

Game time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: BS-OK, SPECSN

Live stream: NBA League Pass