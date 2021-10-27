What channel is Heat vs. Nets on and when does it start

The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets square off Wednesday in a matchup of two contenders from the Eastern conference. The Heat feel they’re ready to return to the Finals after a surprise trip there during the Orlando bubble, while the Nets are experiencing some early problems despite being the odds-on favorites to lift the championship this season.

The Heat are off to a great start despite underwhelming play from free agent acquisition Kyle Lowry. The point guard is dealing with an injury, so some inconsistency in his play is expected. Tyler Herro has emerged as an offensive force in the first week and will have fantasy managers who drafted him patting themselves on the back. Jimmy Butler remains solid as ever on both ends of the floor.

Even with the games underway, the Nets are unable to escape the situation surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kevin Durant has performed well, but Joe Harris and James Harden are still trying to get into a rhythm. Brooklyn’s roster is good enough to win a title without Irving, but it is becoming clear the Nets need him to be considered head and shoulders above every other team in the league.

Heat vs. Nets NBA TV Info

Game date: Wednesday, October 27

Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: BS-SE, YES Network

Live stream: NBA League Pass