How to watch ESPN NBA games on Wednesday night via live stream

ESPN hosts Wednesday’s NBA doubleheader as the Atlanta Hawks face the New Orleans Pelicans in the early game before the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers conclude the two-game set. The Pelicans are still without Zion Williamson, who is dealing with a foot injury. Ja Morant, the second overall pick behind Williamson, looks to go toe-to-toe with Damian Lillard in a matchup of explosive point guards.

The Hawks were a trendy pick to make a big jump this season after a surprise run to the Eastern conference finals in 2020-21. Trae Young is showing why he’s a superstar, and Cam Reddish is starting to prove he was a worthy investment as a lottery pick. The Hawks have a balanced roster with a star running the show. The Pelicans hope to achieve something similar once Williamson comes back, although there’s already talk of him wanting to leave the organization.

The Grizzlies hope to take a major step forward this season in Year 3 under Taylor Jenkins. Memphis has made the playoffs last year out of the play-in tournament but couldn’t keep up with the top-seeded Jazz. The Blazers are operating under first-year head coach Chauncey Billups, who hopes to unlock a new element in the team’s backcourt offensively while shoring up the team’s defensive deficiencies. It hasn’t been promising so far, but there’s still a lot of season left.