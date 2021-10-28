How to watch Knicks vs. Bulls via live online stream

NBA TV will host Thursday’s showdown between the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls. Both teams are showing they’re going to be playoff contenders in the Eastern conference with their hot starts this seasons. The Bulls could be without Zach LaVine, as the guard has a torn ligament in his non-shooting thumb. LaVine wants to play through the injury but the Bulls could take the cautious approach. Key an eye out for news about his availability before the opening tip.

The Knicks have impressed this season after making the playoffs last year. Julius Randle looks like a star, while Kemba Walker is performing well in his hometown. Obi Toppin has yet to parlay his Summer League campaign into major minutes, so his performance will be something to watch in this contest.

Nobody had a bigger offseason than the Bulls in terms of bringing in impact players. Chicago added Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso in free agency, solidifying the roster around LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. These three guards have already made a big impact in the early part of the season and hope to help keep the team undefeated.