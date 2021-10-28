 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Grizzlies vs. Warriors on and when does it start

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors face off on Thursday night. We tell you how to watch the game and what channel its on.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Golden State Warriors v Oklahoma City Thunder
Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors celebrates against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 26, 2021 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies meet Thursday night in a rematch of last season’s final play-in tournament game. The Grizzlies won that contest, denying the Warriors a playoff opportunity last year. Both teams have been on fire to start the season and have high expectations for the season.

The Grizzlies are in a big year for Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and head coach Taylor Jenkins. After a playoff appearance last season via the play-in tournament, Memphis has high expectations. Morant is becoming a star and Jackson Jr. is ascending as a big man. Jenkins needs to show he can build on last season’s playoff berth. An early win over a contender would be seen as some progress.

Stephen Curry continues to produce massive numbers and has a better unit around him this year. Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins have raised their play but the biggest addition might be Nemanja Bjelica, who is proving to be an excellent fit in Golden State’s system. The Warriors are clicking on all cylinders and still get to welcome Klay Thompson back at some point in the year.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors NBA TV Info

Game date: Thursday, October 28
Game time: 10:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: BS-SE, NBCSN Bay Area
Live stream: NBA League Pass

