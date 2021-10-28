How to watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors via live online stream

The Memphis Grizzlies hope to keep their hot start to the season going Thursday when they meet the Golden State Warriors, who are performing well themselves. Both teams have high expectations this season and will meet in a rematch of last season’s final play-in game, which the Grizzlies won to make the playoffs.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app. If you are in a local market, you can watch the game on Bally Sports Southeast in Memphis and NBC Sports Bay Area in Golden State.

Ja Morant has turned into a star for the Grizzlies. He’s taking over as one of the league’s top young players and should have that team in contention for a playoff spot. If Jaren Jackson Jr. can take the leap as well, Memphis will be a tough out in the postseason. Dillon Brooks is still out with a broken hand, though an update on his availability should be coming soon.

The Warriors are picking up where they left off after a few down seasons. Stephen Curry is showing why he’s a perennial MVP contender, while Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are playing to their potential. Jordan Poole and Damion Lee have grown up over the course of last season and are impact role players. With Klay Thompson coming back eventually, Golden State has the makings of a legitimate title contender.