Pacers-Nets TV schedule: What channel is game on and when does it start

The Indiana Pacers will face the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Friday night in Brooklyn. The Pacers are coming off a tough loss to the Toronto Raptors to drop to 1-4 on the season. The Nets were also on the losing end of their previous matchup, falling to the Miami Heat to drop to 2-3 on the season.

The Pacers will be without PG Malcolm Brogdon, who was ruled out for Friday night due to a hamstring injury. Brogdon was forced to leave Wednesday’s loss to the Raptors due to the injury, which sort of derailed Indy’s chances of winning. The new Rick Carlisle era of the Pacers has gotten off to a slow start. Good news is Caris LeVert is set to return to the lineup in a revenge narrative vs. his former team.

The Nets have a lot of problems. The most prevalent is Kyrie Irving’s lack of playing status. Aside from that, James Harden’s game has totally been thwarted due to the new foul rules. Harden can’t get to the line and get going offensively, so that part of his game has taken a hit. To start the season, Harden is averaging well below his normal figures — 16.6 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists per game.

Pacers vs. Nets NBA TV Info

Game date: Friday, October 29

Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: BS-IN, YES Network

Live stream: NBA League Pass