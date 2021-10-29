Cavaliers-Lakers TV schedule: What channel is game on and when does it start

The Cleveland Cavaliers head to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers at STAPLES Center on Friday night. The Lakers blew a 20-point lead against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, losing 123-115 to fall to 2-3 on the season. The Cavaliers have been one of the surprise teams early on, winning three in a row to go to 3-2 on the year.

The Cavaliers may finally be turning a corner on what has been a very long and arduous rebuild. Cleveland has one of the more talented young rosters anchored by the back court of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton. Lauri Markkanen, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley form a tough inside-out front court. The bench isn’t as deep, but the rotation doesn’t need to be with more consistency and talent.

The Lakers — similar to the Nets — have a lot of problems. Most notably is the injury early on to LeBron James. He’s questionable to play Friday night due to an ankle injury. He’s missed the past two games. Anthony Davis, while healthy, has been playing through a knee injury. Russell Westbrook has come alive the past few games from a fantasy perspective, but his turnovers in the game vs. the Thunder were costly.

Cavaliers vs. Lakers NBA TV Info

Game date: Friday, October 29

Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: BS-OH, Spectrum SN

Live stream: NBA League Pass