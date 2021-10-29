How to watch ESPN NBA games on Friday night via live stream

The NBA has a 7-game schedule on Friday night as we head into Halloween weekend. ESPN will be broadcasting two games on Friday night, starting with a matchup of Atlantic Division opponents in the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat. After that, we may get Luka Doncic vs. Nikola Jokic in the Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Hornets and Heat are off to good starts in 2021-22. Charlotte is 4-1 and toward the top of the conference while the Heat are 3-1 and looking to join them. LaMelo Ball has had issues staying in the lineup, but when he’s on the court and not the bench, it’s must-see TV. The Hornets have been dealing with injuries to Terry Rozier and PJ Washington. The Heat just beat the Nets with Kyle Lowry back in the lineup and are looking more and more like title contenders again.

The big story heading into Mavs-Nuggets is the status of Jokic, who banged knees with Rudy Gobert on Wednesday night and was forced to miss the second half of the game. He’s OK and didn’t suffer any structural damage, but the Nuggets may be cautious and hold him out against the Mavericks. Dallas also has Kristaps Porzingis injured after exiting with back tightness vs. the Rockets the other night. He didn’t play Thursday vs. the Spurs.