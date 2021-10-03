NBA preseason schedule: Nets-Lakers start off 2021-22 exhibition slate

The 2021-22 NBA preseason kicks off Sunday, October 3 with the two odds-on favorites to win the title. The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers are expected to emerge from their respective conferences, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and meet in the Finals. However, this matchup will look a lot different than a prospective Finals meeting as the stars are taking a seat in this one. Anthony Davis may be the only star player to see action in this one, and even he won’t play major minutes.

The game tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NBATV and nba.com, though you’ll need a login to access the game online. The game is also likely to be televised on local channels in the New York and Los Angeles area.

The Lakers are 4.5-point favorites in this one, with the over/under set at 221. Los Angeles is -165 on the moneyline while Brooklyn is +145.