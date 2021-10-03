CJ McCollum needs help setting his fantasy football lineup

The Las Vegas Raiders could get running back Josh Jacobs back in the lineup on Monday Night Football in Week 4 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Jacobs is questionable heading into the game, but that doesn’t make things any easier for Portland Trail Blazers G CJ McCollum. The guard tweeted out asking the public if Jacobs is playing on MNF:

Josh Jacobs playing on Monday or nah ? Need to set my fantasy lineup — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) October 3, 2021

The simple answer for him is: We have no clue yet. He was listed as limited all week in practice. Jon Gruden was optimistic in his press conferences, but said he was questionable, which makes the Raiders running back a 50/50 decision.

Sorry, CJ. You’re either going to have to risk it and hope that Jacobs is able to return on MNF or roll with someone else off your bench. Chances are if McCollum is asking about Jacobs, he’s probably in a deeper fantasy football league. The easy fix is if McCollum has a handcuff for Jacobs in Kenyan Drake or Peyton Barber. Scooping up either of those will sort of have him covered. Otherwise he’s got an hour until lock at 1 p.m. ET or some more time to make a decision before the afternoon slate and SNF.