Andrew Wiggins receives COVID vaccine, will be eligible for all Warriors home games

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has received the COVID-19 vaccine and will be eligible to play in the team’s home games, according to Shams Charania. Wiggins was previously speaking out against the vaccine and could’ve lost close to $9 million if he ended up missing all the team’s home games.

San Francisco’s vaccine mandate prevents unvaccinated players from entering the arena. The NBA said players who were not vaccinated would be docked pay for missed games. Given the financial stakes and Golden State’s championship aspirations, it makes sense for Wiggins to get the vaccine and join his teammates from the jump. Wiggins’ exemption appeal was denied initially.

The league is reportedly 90 percent fully vaccinated but there are vocal pockets of players who are against the vaccine. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal are notable names among that faction. We’ll see if any other players who have not been vaccinated eventually take the shot to help their team on the court.