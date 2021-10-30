How to watch Hawks vs. 76ers via live online stream

NBA TV will host a rematch of last year’s second-round playoff series between the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Both teams are 3-2 on the season.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Hawks split a back-to-back set earlier in the week, notching a win over the Pelicans before falling to the Wizards. Trae Young is a phenomenal scorer and distributor but Atlanta’s defense has not been good in the early season. John Collins had a big game against Washington and needs to keep it going against a strong Philadelphia frontcourt. The Hawks are going to need big contributions from role players in this one.

Philadephia is moving past the Ben Simmons drama as the point guard believes he’s not mentally ready to return to the team. Joel Embiid is powering through a knee injury to keep the team afloat and Tobias Harris looks like an All-Star. The 76ers need to get bigger performances from their supporting players, mainly Tyrese Maxey. If Simmons doesn’t return, and it doesn’t look like he will any time soon, this team could find itself closer to the middle of a crowded Eastern conference than the top.