How to watch Thunder vs. Warriors via live online stream

The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Golden State Warriors Saturday night in a rematch from earlier in this young season. The Warriors came back to win that game 106-98 and are looking like the best team in the Western conference, while the Thunder are showing why they’re in a deep rebuild. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app. The game will be broadcasted locally on BSOK in Oklahoma City and NBCS-Bay Area in Oakland.

The Thunder have found a backcourt pairing with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, which is something the organization can build around. Oklahoma City has loads of first-round picks coming in over the next five years, so there’s no shortage of draft assets to either select or trade for franchise players. Gilgeous-Alexander signed a massive extension in the offseason and could be in contention for the league’s Most Improved Player by the end of the year.

The Warriors have found their groove again, as the young players have taken last season’s experience and parlayed it into a bigger role so far. Jordan Poole and Damion Lee are valuable contributors in the rotation. Stephen Curry is looking like the league MVP. Jonathan Kuminga, one of the team’s two first-round picks, could make an appearance in this game. And Golden State is still looking to get Klay Thompson back at some point.