How to watch Jazz vs. Bucks via live online stream

NBA TV will host Sunday’s showdown between the Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks. Both teams feel they are contenders for the NBA title this season, making this a potential measuring stick for both teams early in the season.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Utah is on the second game of a back-to-back set after a 107-99 loss to the Bulls Saturday. Donovan Mitchell continues to be a star for the Jazz, and Utah’s three-point volume will always keep the team in games. Let’s see if Mike Conley is ready for this contest after taking Saturday off due to injury management.

The Bucks will be without two key players in Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez, so it’s likely Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to get some defensive possessions in on Rudy Gobert. The Bucks will likely use Pat Connaughton and George Hill more in the rotation, while Khris Middleton could take on a larger scoring load if Antetokounmpo has to play more minutes at center. This will be an interesting defensive challenge for Milwaukee.