How to watch Rockets vs. Lakers via live online stream

The Houston Rockets meet the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday in a matchup of two teams heading in opposite directions this season. The Rockets hope to build around an intriguing rookie quartet going forward, while the Lakers seek an 18th NBA championship as an organization.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app. The game will be broadcasted locally on AT&T SportsNet Southwest in Houston and Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles.

Houston’s season hinges on the development of four players: Jalen Green, Usman Garuba, Alperen Sengun and Josh Christopher. Green has become the favorite in Rookie of the Year odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook, so that’s already a good sign for Houston. The Lakers dropped a winnable game against the Thunder earlier this week, so the Rockets do have a chance in this game if they can get off to a quick start.

It’s been an up-and-down start to the season for the Lakers, who are integrating almost a completely new group of players into the rotation around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The biggest adjustment needs to come around Russell Westbrook, who was the big acquisition over the summer. Malik Monk should get more minutes as his shooting provides some much-needed spacing. James has been hobbled due to an ankle injury, but should be good for this contest.