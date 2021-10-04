NBA preseason schedule: Full list of games on October 4th

The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers kicked off the preseason Sunday, with the Nets grabbing a 123-97 victory. That preseason opener is what many expect to be the 2022 Finals matchup, as the Nets and Lakers are the odds-on favorites to reach the final series of the year according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preseason action continues Monday with nine games on the slate. Here’s a look at the schedule for October 4th.

NBA preseason schedule, October 4th

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors, 7:00 p.m. ET

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8:00 p.m. ET

Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8:00 p.m. ET

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 10:00 p.m. ET, NBATV

Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings, 10:00 p.m. ET

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

The NBATV matchups are obviously noteworthy. The Hawks are looking to build off a deep playoff run from a season ago while the Heat made splashy additions in free agency and hope to return to the Finals. The Warriors are looking to recapture their dynasty feel this season, while the Blazers hope new head coach Chauncey Billups can deliver better results.

The Nuggets and Clippers are two interesting teams heading into the year. Both are dealing with a star injury, although Denver should get Jamal Murray back at some point after the All-Star break. Can Paul George carry a team for a full season? That’s a question LA hopes to answer this season.