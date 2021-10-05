NBA preseason schedule: Full list of games on October 5th

NBA preseason action got underway Monday with a loaded slate of games. The Toronto Raptors opened up their preseason with an impressive win over the Philadelphia 76ers, while Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young had an injury scare and will likely sit out the rest of the exhibition slate.

Preseason action continues Tuesday with nine games on the slate. Here’s a look at the schedule for October 5th.

NBA preseason schedule, October 5th

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets, 8:00 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8:00 p.m. ET, TNT

The defending champions will be in action, although it’s unclear how much Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday will play in this game. The Grizzlies hope Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. develop into stars this season.

The Cavaliers and Bulls present an interesting matchup, with the latter team completing a full overhaul by bringing in three new impact players in free agency, headlined by Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan. The Cavs are in a rebuild but have a solid rotation of young players who should grow together.