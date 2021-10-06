NBA preseason schedule: Full list of games on October 6th

The 2021-22 NBA preseason is in full swing and there are already some interesting storylines developing. The biggest one is happening with the Brooklyn Nets off the court, where Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status is keeping him away from the court. We’ll see if Irving eventually does get the vaccine to rejoin his teammates in the pursuit of a championship.

Preseason action continues Wednesday with seven games on the slate. Here’s a look at the schedule for October 6th.

NBA preseason schedule, October 6th

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns, 6:00 p.m. ET, NBATV

San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pitsons, 7:00 p.m. ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 8:00 p.m. ET

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

The Lakers and Suns meet up in a rematch of last season’s playoff series, which Phoenix won 4-2. It’s unclear how much LA’s “Big 3” will play in this game, although Anthony Davis should continue to get run as he tries to gear up for the season coming off an injury. The Jazz, Mavs, Nuggets and Warriors are all expected to contenders in the West and headline the evening slate when they tip off.