Report: NBA players could face criminal charges if quarantine is breached in Canada

NBA players who aren’t vaccinated better be careful when traveling up North. According to Shams Charania, if an NBA player who is unvaccinated breaches quarantine while staying in Toronto, Canada, they will face criminal charges. Per Canada’s Quarantine Act, players who violate this policy could be subject to up to 6 months in prison or a $750K fine. We’re guessing players would probably just get smacked with a hefty fine.

The 2021-22 NBA season is set to begin on Oct. 19. When that happens, the League has a very messy situation with the vaccination mandates cities are putting into place and the amount of unvaccinated players in the NBA. New York, San Francisco and now Los Angeles have put into place strict vaccination policies that disallow players from entering arenas without being vaccinated.

The most potentially ugly situation is with the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving. It appears the All-Star PG isn’t set on getting vaccinated, which would mean he wouldn’t be able to play home games or road games at the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and now Los Angeles Lakers. That’s a lot of games to miss for someone getting paid a max contract.