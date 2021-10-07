Previewing the Golden State Warriors for the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at how the roster shapes up for the 2021-22 campaign. Here we take a look at the Golden State Warriors, who hope to have their entire roster intact in what many expect to be a return to winning ways for the Bay Area dynasty.

Golden State Warriors 2021-22 Outlook

Key additions: Otto Porter Jr., Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Nemanja Bjelica, Andre Iguodala

The Warriors recognized they needed to roll into postseason play with veterans who could make plays in key situations. Kuminga and Moody will get development time off the bench, but the trio of Porter Jr., Bjelica and Iguodala was added with the playoffs in mind. The former two are capable shooters, while the latter was a vital piece on both ends of the floor of Golden State’s title teams.

Key departures: Kelly Oubre Jr., Kent Bazemore

Oubre Jr.’s departure is tough because the Warriors gave up a draft pick to acquire him. Bazemore will have utility on the Lakers, but struggled to get in the rotation in Golden State and wasn’t going to be a factor given the additions. The Warriors have faith in Moody and Iguodala, so these departures won’t hurt as much.

Season expectations

It all depends on Klay Thompson’s health. If the shooting guard returns in December and is 100 percent, the Warriors expect to compete for a championship. Remember, Golden State has been tough to beat in the Curry-Thompson-Green era when all those players have been available for a full series. For the sake of the NBA, let’s hope the Warriors end up at full strength by the time the playoffs roll around.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Moses Moody

The Warriors shocked many in basketball circles when they held onto both of their draft selections in the 2021 NBA draft. Moody, a sharpshooter who will also contribute defensively, is expected to be more of an immediate contributor for the team. He’ll be in lineups with Curry, who will open up shooting opportunities for the rookie. In a high-scoring offense, Moody should get some looks as a late-round lottery ticket in fantasy drafts. He may not have much run in DFS lineups.