Kyrie Irving to miss first Nets home game due to vaccination requirements

Brooklyn Nets PG Kyrie Irving will miss his first home game due to vaccination requirements set in New York City. He will not play in Friday’s preseason game vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nets listed Kyrie Irving as out/ineligible for Friday’s preseason game vs. Bucks. It marks the first home game Irving will miss due to NYC’s vaccination requirement. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 7, 2021

Irving is not vaccinated and has not been able to participate in team practices in Barclays Center due to New York’s vaccination mandate. It appears he’s prepared to hold out and miss home games, as well as games in Los Angeles and Oakland against the Lakers and Warriors, respectively.

Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden were held out of the Nets’ 123-97 win over the Lakers in the preseason opener last weekend. It’s unclear right now when/if Irving will play in the preseason. The Nets end the preseason with a game in Philadelphia against the Sixers, so there’s a chance the PG will be able to suit up in PA.