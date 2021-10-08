Previewing the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at how the roster shapes up for the 2021-22 campaign. Here we take a look at the Milwaukee Bucks, who will try to repeat as NBA champions after a thrilling title run in 2020-21.

Milwaukee Bucks 2021-22 Outlook

Key additions: George Hill, Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye

Hood and Ojeleye won’t be more than rotation players in the regular season, but Hill provides some experience as a backup point guard which is useful in the postseason. There’s no situation the veteran hasn’t seen. He also has some familiarity with the system having been with the Bucks in 2019-20.

Key departures: PJ Tucker, Bryn Forbes

Tucker’s defensive presence will be missed, but the Bucks couldn’t afford to keep him with Bobby Portis also coming back. The problem is Tucker went to Miami, one of Milwaukee’s big rivals. Forbes had some big playoff moments as a three-point shooter, but his production can be made up for by a host of role players.

Season expectations

With Giannis Antetokounmpo entering his peak years and Khris Middleton showing he’s a two-way force, the Bucks expect to be title contenders. Anything less than a return trip to the Finals will be viewed as a disappointment. The Bucks won’t be favored against the Nets on paper, but the games aren’t won on paper. Milwaukee beat Brooklyn last year and will have confidence against anyone as long as the Greek Freak is healthy.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Brook Lopez

Lopez is an evolutionary tale for big men. The center never shot triples until the league clearly shifted towards a game built around spacing the floor. Lopez transformed his game, and career, by adding a successful three-point shot. That element of his game makes him a valuable fantasy asset in all formats, in addition to his rebounding and overall scoring. With Antetokounmpo and Middleton attracting most of the attention from opponents, Lopez is due for another strong season.