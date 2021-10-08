 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jaylen Brown tests positive for Covid-19

Celtics SG is in quarantine with the season about a week away.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks for a shot against the Orlando Magic during the second half of the preseason game at TD Garden on October 04, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.&nbsp; Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics SG Jaylen Brown has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in quarantine, the team announced on Friday evening. We don’t know if Brown has been vaccinated and how long he’ll be sidelined in quarantine. The team said Brown is asymptomatic.

The Celtics are set to play their second preseason game on Saturday night against the Toronto Raptors. Boston has one more preseason game next week before the regular season begins on Oct. 19.

The Celtics open the 2021-22 regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 20, against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. This will basically tell us which players are vaccinated and which aren’t considering New York’s vaccine mandate will come into effect. Brown has 12 days before he’d need to be cleared to play, so there’s plenty of time.

More From DraftKings Nation