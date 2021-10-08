Jaylen Brown tests positive for Covid-19

Boston Celtics SG Jaylen Brown has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in quarantine, the team announced on Friday evening. We don’t know if Brown has been vaccinated and how long he’ll be sidelined in quarantine. The team said Brown is asymptomatic.

The Celtics are set to play their second preseason game on Saturday night against the Toronto Raptors. Boston has one more preseason game next week before the regular season begins on Oct. 19.

The Celtics open the 2021-22 regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 20, against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. This will basically tell us which players are vaccinated and which aren’t considering New York’s vaccine mandate will come into effect. Brown has 12 days before he’d need to be cleared to play, so there’s plenty of time.