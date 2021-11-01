How to watch Knicks vs. Raptors via live online stream

NBA TV will host Monday’s matchup between the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors. These Atlantic Division rivals will get things going at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Is it 1994? The Knicks are 5-1 and sitting at the top of the Eastern conference through two weeks. Kemba Walker has done well in his homecoming so far, while Julius Randle and RJ Barrett continue to get better. If the Knicks can get bigger contributions from Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride, this team has the potential to go deep in the playoffs.

The Raptors are still missing Pascal Siakam as the star recovers from a shoulder injury. Scottie Barnes is emerging as one of the top rookies in the class and will be a Rookie of the Year contender if he keeps this production up. Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby have kept this team humming while Siakam recovers. Once the forward returns, the Raptors will be a playoff threat.