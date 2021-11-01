NBA Power Rankings: Heat, Knicks, Wizards appear to be challengers in East

After two weeks of the 2021-22 NBA season, we’re starting to see some trends that give us a more clear picture of how teams are performing. There are still some variables which will take time to normalize, although most teams appear to be starting to settle into a rhythm. Here’s some of the notable teams trending up and down through two weeks.

The Miami Heat are showing they’re a problem in the Eastern conference. Two seasons after a run to the Finals in the Orlando bubble, Miami has successfully reloaded and some key players have taken a step forward. Kyle Lowry was exactly what this team needed at the point guard position. The New York Knicks might not have any superstars, but Kemba Walker is playing well in his hometown and the collective group is buying into Tom Thibodeau’s system. The Washington Wizards might be giving Bradley Beal more reasons to stick around, as the team is 5-1 and should be competitive through the season.

On the flip side of things, the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers continue to slide. The latter should turn things around once Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon get back to 100 percent, while the Pelicans have to hope Zion Williamson will eventually return to the floor. The Milwaukee Bucks are also dealing with injuries and find themselves trending down after holding the top spot last week.

Let’s take a look at Chinmay Vaidya’s power rankings for Week 3 of the NBA season.