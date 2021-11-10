How to watch ESPN NBA games on Wednesday night via live stream

NBA on ESPN continues Wednesday with two tantalizing games, as the Detroit Pistons meet the Houston Rockets in the early contest before the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers face off in the later game. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET for Detroit-Houston and 10:00 p.m. ET for Miami-Los Angeles.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The top two picks from the 2021 NBA draft will face off for the first time in the regular season when Detroit’s Cade Cunningham meets Houston’s Jalen Green. The Rookie of the Year contenders did face off once in Summer League. Both are struggling early in the season on rebuilding teams but this is the matchup they’ll want to dominate.

The Heat and Lakers are in a rematch of the 2020 NBA Finals from the Orlando bubble. Both teams are expected to be title contenders, but it’s been going slightly better for Miami at the moment. The Lakers have one of the league’s top offenses while the Heat boast one of the league’s best defenses. This is a matchup of strength vs. strength and it should be fun to watch, even if LeBron James will be out for the contest.