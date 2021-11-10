How to watch Heat vs. Lakers via live online stream

The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers will face off Wednesday night in a rematch of the 2020 NBA Finals. The Lakers are going to be without LeBron James due to an abdominal strain and could also be missing Anthony Davis due to an illness. The Heat have listed Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo as questionable but both are expected to play. Tipoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Heat have emerged as title contenders after a flurry of big moves in the offseason. Miami’s offense has been clicking, with Jimmy Butler putting himself in the MVP conversation and Herro taking the early lead for MIP. Adebayo and Kyle Lowry have been key on the defensive end of the floor, which is already paying dividends: Miami is tied for second in points allowed per game.

The Lakers are still trying to integrate a largely new roster, even if some returning players are familiar with the franchise. Russell Westbrook has been the biggest puzzle piece to fit in, with injuries to James and Davis not helping the team’s cause. Los Angeles has been better offensively in recent games but still needs to click with all three stars on the floor. It’s hard to envision that happening any time soon. The Lakers will still be contenders but their performance has not quite hit that level yet.